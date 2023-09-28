Janesville woman accused of having a firearm on school grounds

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a Janesville woman Wednesday afternoon for allegedly having a gun on her while picking up children at an elementary school.

The 41-year-old woman was waiting to pick up students at Van Buren Elementary School, Janesville Police Department reported.

Officers arrived around 3:15 p.m. and determined she had a firearm holstered on her hip. Police noted she was authorized to pick up the children she was waiting for.

She faces a charge of possession of a firearm in a school zone, according to JPD. She was arrested and taken to the police department, where she was later released.

