Janesville woman accused of having a firearm on school grounds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a Janesville woman Wednesday afternoon for allegedly having a gun on her while picking up children at an elementary school.

The 41-year-old woman was waiting to pick up students at Van Buren Elementary School, Janesville Police Department reported.

Officers arrived around 3:15 p.m. and determined she had a firearm holstered on her hip. Police noted she was authorized to pick up the children she was waiting for.

She faces a charge of possession of a firearm in a school zone, according to JPD. She was arrested and taken to the police department, where she was later released.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.