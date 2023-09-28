Land’s End coming to Middleton’s Greenway Station

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Greenway Station announced another new addition on Thursday in revealing Land’s End is making its way to Middleton.

The shopping center explained the clothing store is expected to open in the spring of 2024.

A picture posted on Facebook shows the store located between Ideal Image and Chico’s. The exact opening date was not provided.

Land’s End is one of several new additions Greenway Station has announced this year. The Middleton site announced last month that J.Crew would be coming to the shopping center this fall. In February, it also teased the opening of Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant in the former spot where Tanner’s and Maurice’s were.

