Madison claims top spot of Most Neighborly Cities of 2023 list

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Their willingness to give back and offer a hand to the person next door, whether literally or figuratively, helped show why Madison neighbors are the best in the nation.

Neighbor.com released its Most Neighborly Cities in America rankings for the fourth year in a row, and Madison claimed the top spot.

Madison was named the most neighborly because of its high ranking in volunteerism and charity, as well as being low in crime, the report states. Wisconsin’s capital city also ranks highs for its brews and food, and it’s beautiful outdoor activity options. And obviously- Dane County has the best farmer’s market around.

Wisconsin Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers said the agency is thrilled that Madison earned the highest rank.

“This recognition is a reflection of the warm, supportive and proactive community spirit that doesn’t just reside in Madison but is the heartbeat of all of Wisconsin,” Sayers said.

Right behind Madison is one of Wisconsin’s own neighbors, with Minneapolis bringing the Minnesota Nice to the runner-up slot. Colorado Springs, Sarasota Florida, and Rochester, NY, round out the top five.

Not only was Madison voted the Most Neighborly City in America, the “Good Neighbor” city is literally Madison’s neighbor- Middleton.

2023′s Ten Most Neighborly Cities in America:

Madison, WI Minneapolis, MN Colorado Springs, CO Sarasota, FL Rochester, NY Provo, UT Salt Lake City, UT Ogden, UT Raleigh, NC Richmond, VA

