Madison claims top spot of Most Neighborly Cities of 2023 list

Madison takes the cake in the Most Neighborly Cities list of 2023.
Madison takes the cake in the Most Neighborly Cities list of 2023.(Neighbor.com)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Their willingness to give back and offer a hand to the person next door, whether literally or figuratively, helped show why Madison neighbors are the best in the nation.

Neighbor.com released its Most Neighborly Cities in America rankings for the fourth year in a row, and Madison claimed the top spot.

Madison was named the most neighborly because of its high ranking in volunteerism and charity, as well as being low in crime, the report states. Wisconsin’s capital city also ranks highs for its brews and food, and it’s beautiful outdoor activity options. And obviously- Dane County has the best farmer’s market around.

Wisconsin Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers said the agency is thrilled that Madison earned the highest rank.

“This recognition is a reflection of the warm, supportive and proactive community spirit that doesn’t just reside in Madison but is the heartbeat of all of Wisconsin,” Sayers said.

Right behind Madison is one of Wisconsin’s own neighbors, with Minneapolis bringing the Minnesota Nice to the runner-up slot. Colorado Springs, Sarasota Florida, and Rochester, NY, round out the top five.

Not only was Madison voted the Most Neighborly City in America, the “Good Neighbor” city is literally Madison’s neighbor- Middleton.

2023′s Ten Most Neighborly Cities in America:

  1. Madison, WI
  2. Minneapolis, MN
  3. Colorado Springs, CO
  4. Sarasota, FL
  5. Rochester, NY
  6. Provo, UT
  7. Salt Lake City, UT
  8. Ogden, UT
  9. Raleigh, NC
  10. Richmond, VA

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Klondike Farms prepares for Luke Brian's arrival on Friday, Sept. 22.
Klondike Farms excited for country singer Luke Bryan’s arrival
Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired

Latest News

The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office reports that five homes in Beloit were raided as part of a...
5 arrested in Beloit after nearly year-long drug investigation
The update indicated three firearms and cash were recovered from the home, the Sheriff’s Office...
5 arrested in Beloit after nearly year-long drug investigation
Three people were temporarily without a home Nov. 23, 2019 after a dryer fire caused smoke...
Driver hauling CO2 squelches fire right behind his truck, Madison Fire Dept. reports
The driver of a truck hauling carbon dioxide is being credited with putting out the fire that...
Driver hauling CO2 squelches fire right behind his truck, Madison Fire Dept. reports