Madison pro-life rally sees counter protesters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of people gathered outside Planned Parenthood’s location on Madison’s east side Wednesday to support, and protest against, a pro-life rally.

The rally comes just over a week after Planned Parenthood resumed abortion services in Madison and Wisconsin. It was held by a group called 40 Days for Life.

One pro-life supporter said he didn’t mind pro-choice supporters being at the rally.

“I don’t mind their presence,” Thomas Lang said. “I always encourage dialogue and conversation because I believe all of us have some common ground.”

Planned Parenthood announced its decision to offer abortion services after a Dane County judge ruled Wisconsin’s 1849 law does not actually apply to abortions back in July.

The ruling adds it only applies when a fetus dies due to violence against the pregnant mother or person.

NBC15 reached out to Planned Parenthood for comment on 40 Days for Life’s rally, A spokesperson said they do not typically comment on protests.

