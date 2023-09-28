Madison resident has 3 bikes stolen in Aug. as MPD sees 6-year high

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the Madison area sees a six-year high in bike thefts, the Madison Police Department (MPD) is urging residents to take extra precautions.

MPD officer Carlin Becker says their department saw an uptick in bike thefts this summer, and the issue is following Madisonians into fall.

“It’s crime of opportunity,” Officer Becker said. “People who are stealing bikes are probably also stealing packages off of people’s porches, they’re probably committing burglaries, and involved in other crime to support and fuel drug activity most likely.”

According to MPD, the Isthmus area accounted for nearly 70% of the thefts throughout the city, equaling close to $332,000 in stolen bikes and bike parts this year.

Liz Windsor has lived in Madison for over 20 years. She says her kids’ bikes got stolen three separate times this summer.

“You know, it’s frustration,” Windsor said. “It’s like our kids use their bikes to get around, especially during the summer, like that’s mobility. Both parents working full-time. So, we don’t have the ability to cart them around and they really are independent and are able to get around.”

Officer Becker says traditional cable locks won’t suffice anymore.

“You need to get the u-lock, the heavy-duty u-locks and lock your frame, use the cable for your wheels for sure because… I mean they’ll take bike parts too, so it’s not always just the bike.”

Taking note of your bike’s serial number and registering it with the free, national database ‘Bike Index’ could also combat against the ongoing issue.

“If you register your bike you get a sticker that comes with QR code and you can get that on your bike and it’s really hard to get it off. So if your bike gets out there in circulation, it’s more likely to get back to you,” Officer Becker said.

MPD recovered some bikes that were never reported as stolen. If you recognize any of them, contact MPD’s Bike Recovery Program.

With close to 500 thefts just this year, MPD is pushing people to take action.

“This is definitely an increase this year,” Becker said. “And I think that could be fueled by what’s going on in society; people are struggling, they’re in hard times, and it’s just too easy to go and get that bike.”

MPD is in search of two suspects previously involved in bike thefts. If you recognize them, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at p3tips.com.

MPD is in search of two suspects involved in area bike thefts. (Madison Police Department)

