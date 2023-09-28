Packers place Bakhtiari on injured reserve

By Eric Boynton
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers placed David Bakhtiari on injured reserve, knocking the star left tackle out for at least the next four weeks.

The team announced the news on ahead of Thursday’s game against Detroit. It’s unclear when or if Bakhtiari will return this season, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Bakhtiari has not practiced since training camp, but played against the Bears in week one. Playing 55 of the possible 60 offensive snaps in the game.

He then missed the week two match-up with the Falcons, and was already ruled out for the Lions game at Lambeau Field.

Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL in his in his left knee on New Years Eve 2020, and missed the entire 2021 season before returning last year. He missed a total of six games in 2022, four of which came after his return against Tampa Bay in week three.

The Packers signed linebacker Kristian Welch to the active roster from the practice squad in a corresponding roster move. Cornerbacks Corey Ballentine and Kiondre Thomas were also elevated to the active roster for gameday.

