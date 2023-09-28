Packers prepare for first of two Thursday Night Football games vs. Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers (2-1) will host the Detroit Lions (2-1) on Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field. This game will be broadcast only on Prime Video at 7:15.

The Packers are coming off a thrilling, come-from-behind 18-17 win against the Saints on Sunday. The Lions beat the Falcons 20-6 on Sunday.

Running back Aaron Jones may play, while left tackle David Bakhtiari will miss at least four weeks with on-going knee issues that stem from an ACL he tore in December 2020.

This is the first time in 37 years where the Packers are not favored at home against the Lions. Detroit won the last meeting with Green Bay, ending the Pack’s 2023 season in Aaron Rodgers last game.

