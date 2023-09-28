Pet of the Week: Meet Sailor!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest Pet of the Week was extremely excited to be on set Wednesday- meet Sailor!

Faith Stephens with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin said Sailor is about 6 years old and came to the shelter as a stray.

“He’s a really sweet guy, he just loves to be around people and hang out,” Stephens said.

They think he’ll adapt well in a home environment and he does know a few tricks. He loves to play with toys, especially tennis balls and anything that squeaks.

