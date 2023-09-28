Pet of the Week: Meet Sailor!

This week's Pet of the Week comes from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest Pet of the Week was extremely excited to be on set Wednesday- meet Sailor!

Faith Stephens with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin said Sailor is about 6 years old and came to the shelter as a stray.

“He’s a really sweet guy, he just loves to be around people and hang out,” Stephens said.

They think he’ll adapt well in a home environment and he does know a few tricks. He loves to play with toys, especially tennis balls and anything that squeaks.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Klondike Farms prepares for Luke Brian's arrival on Friday, Sept. 22.
Klondike Farms excited for country singer Luke Bryan’s arrival
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
Sgt. Drew Severson with the Janesville Police Dept. and conservation warden Austin Schumacher...
Controversy swirls over killing of world-class buck in Janesville

Latest News

hyundai and kia
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
This week's Pet of the Week comes from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
Pet of the Week: Meet Sailor!
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million vehicles in the U.S. and telling owners to...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery
Wisconsin Department of Justice announces lawsuit against Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery