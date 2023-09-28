Ring camera shows burglar singing (surprisingly well) before breaking into home, police say

The victim was able to provide surveillance video of the suspect, which showed the man singing on the front porch before breaking into the house. (Source: WANF)
By Ellie Parker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) – Police are looking for a man who they say burglarized a home in Atlanta but was first caught on the homeowner’s Ring camera belting his heart out.

Atlanta police said the burglary happened Saturday evening. Officers responded to a call from the homeowner, who said an unknown man broke into his home and stole several items.

The victim was able to provide surveillance video of the suspect, which showed the man singing on the front porch before breaking into the house. He even pulled out some impressive runs and riffs.

The homeowner said he does not know the suspect and has never seen him in the neighborhood before.

Police are trying to identify the suspect. Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477. There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Klondike Farms prepares for Luke Brian's arrival on Friday, Sept. 22.
Klondike Farms excited for country singer Luke Bryan’s arrival
Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
House Republicans make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
File - Mei Michelson prepares to watch a Netflix DVD at her home in Palo Alto, Calif., on Oct....
Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service bows out as its red-and-white envelopes make their final trip
FILE - Part of the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria, Wis., lies in ruins following an explosion...
Wisconsin corn mill owners plead to federal charges in fatal explosion, will pay $11.25 million
Costco is now selling bars of gold.
Costco is now selling 24-karat gold bars