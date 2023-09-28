Significant police presence in Beloit after overnight drug busts, Sheriff’s Office says

By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – People in Beloit may notice extra law enforcement officers on the streets of their city Thursday morning following an overnight, multi-agency tactical operation, the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office stated.

Few details were released at the time of the Sheriff’s Office statement, which was posted onto Facebook. The post appeared to be meant to let people know now why they may be seeing those extra officers and deputies, as well as to reassure them there is no threat to the public. A further statement on the operation itself is expected later.

The Sheriff’s Office did note that five homes were involved in the early morning operation, although it has not said where they were. The action was part of a “complex narcotics investigation,” it added.

The post listed more than a handful of local and federal agencies involved Thursday’s actions, including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, the town and city of Beloit police departments, the Janesville Police Department, and Sheriff’s Offices in Dane Co. and Walworth Co.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Klondike Farms prepares for Luke Brian's arrival on Friday, Sept. 22.
Klondike Farms excited for country singer Luke Bryan’s arrival
Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
Taylor Schabusiness wore a spit hood in Brown County court when she was sentenced for murdering...
Taylor Schabusiness gets life without parole for murder, dismemberment

Latest News

Ukrainian refugees find a sense of community at Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Madison.
Healing Through Dance: Ukrainian refugees find sense of community at Madison ballroom dance studio
Michael Gambon poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Dad's Army" in...
Michael Gambon, actor who played Prof. Dumbledore in 6 ‘Harry Potter’ movies, dies at age 82
Warmer temperatures and more sunshine are on the way.
A Warm Weekend Forecast
Planned Parenthood on the east side of Madison, Wisconsin.
Madison pro-life rally sees counter protesters