Significant police presence in Beloit after overnight drug busts, Sheriff’s Office says

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – People in Beloit may notice extra law enforcement officers on the streets of their city Thursday morning following an overnight, multi-agency tactical operation, the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office stated.

Few details were released at the time of the Sheriff’s Office statement, which was posted onto Facebook. The post appeared to be meant to let people know now why they may be seeing those extra officers and deputies, as well as to reassure them there is no threat to the public. A further statement on the operation itself is expected later.

The Sheriff’s Office did note that five homes were involved in the early morning operation, although it has not said where they were. The action was part of a “complex narcotics investigation,” it added.

The post listed more than a handful of local and federal agencies involved Thursday’s actions, including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, the town and city of Beloit police departments, the Janesville Police Department, and Sheriff’s Offices in Dane Co. and Walworth Co.

