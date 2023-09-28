Target of South Carolina manhunt dead, deputies confirm

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Authorities confirmed Thursday afternoon that a man accused of shooting two people, including a sheriff’s deputy, was found dead.

Authorities had been searching for 38-year-old Ernest Robert Burbage III on Johns Island since Wednesday.

On Thursday afternoon, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the threat to the public was over.

“Suspect is deceased,” the post said.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the man they had been searching for on Johns Island in connection with a shooting investigation is dead.

Burbage was wanted in connection with two shootings that took place on Mary Ann Point Road on Johns Island and had an active warrant for attempted murder.

The X post said deputies intended to provide additional details later Thursday afternoon.

The search for Burbage began Wednesday afternoon following a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. The shooting was reported around noon.

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said Burbage was standing in the middle of the road when deputies responded, and Burbage started shooting, hitting a passing car and striking a passenger.

Deputies said the victim is being treated at an area hospital.

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano gave an update Thursday morning on the ongoing manhunt on Johns Island.

Burbage’s girlfriend told deputies they had a fight Tuesday night and he had been acting strangely.

Deputies were searching a home that Burbage was known to frequent when they received information that Burbage was in the yard of another home, Graziano said.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found Burbage armed with a rifle. He fled into the woods.

SWAT team members went toward the woods in an armored police vehicle and were met with gunfire from the woods, Graziano said.

One of the bullets hit Master Deputy James Gilbreath in the head. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital as of Thursday morning and was released Thursday afternoon.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deputy shot during a standoff on Johns Island Wednesday night.

The search for Burbage prompted several schools in the area to close Thursday.

SWAT teams with the Charleston and North Charleston Police Departments and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office in the search, Allen said.

Earlier on Thursday, Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano had announced a $10,000 reward for information that led to his capture.

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of shooting suspect Ernest Burbage.

“I think he’s tired. He’s hungry. He’s desperate. We have no information that he’s injured. There’s nothing that would indicate that he is,” Graziano said earlier. “But he’s a human, he’s subhuman. He is somebody that is tired. He’s desperate. He has got to eat. He’s got to sleep and we’re going to find him.”

