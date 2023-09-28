A Warm Weekend Forecast

Clouds through most of the day today

Highs near 70

Sunshine returns tomorrow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some drier weather is coming up over the next several days. We have an area of high-pressure building in from the west now. That slow-moving low pressure system that brought us rain to start off the week, is beginning to move off to the east of here now.

We will still see some lingering clouds today, but no rain is expected. Temperatures will still struggle a bit with the cloudiness. Highs this afternoon are expected in the upper 60s to around 70°.

Warmer temperatures and more sunshine are on the way. (wmtv)

What’s Coming Up...

By tomorrow we will start to warm things up as winds become southerly and more sunshine returns. Mostly sunny skies are expected Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and beyond. That ridge of high-pressure will also push high temperatures into the 80s.

Looking Ahead...

Saturday’s highs are expected in the mid 80s, Sundays highs expected in the lower 80s. It looks like temperatures will continue to be warm well into next week with very little, if any rain anticipated.

