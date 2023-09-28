Watch the UW’s full homecoming parade live

Badger football fans in the student section cheer as Wisconsin plays the Illinois Fighting...
Badger football fans in the student section cheer as Wisconsin plays the Illinois Fighting Illini during a Homecoming football game at Camp Randall Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Oct. 20, 2018. Wisconsin won the game, 49-20. (Photo by Jeff Miller / UW-Madison)(Jeff Miller | University of Wisconsin-Madison)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Badger alumni are headed home! Homecoming is just right around the corner and University of Wisconsin-Madison graduates will be coming back to celebrate.

A jam-packed homecoming week will celebrate the university’s 175th anniversary, with events scheduled throughout. The pink flamingos are already thinking about where they will plant themselves as they Fill the Hill. UW football fans will be primed Saturday when the Badgers come home to Camp Randall for a Big Ten showdown against Rutgers.

On Friday night, Bucky the Badger, the UW Spirit Squad, entertaining floats, and more take to the streets for the UW Homecoming Parade Presented by the Wisconsin Union and the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee.

While parades are always a great time in-person (and there’s free candy, too!), not everyone can make it to campus for the 6 p.m. start. Here at NBC15 News, we get that. Among other things, there’s a Block Party to get ready for. So, we will bring you the entire parade on many of our streaming platforms, so you can watch wherever and however you want.

  • If you’re planning to be at home that night and want to watch on your television, simply download our any of our Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire, or Android TV apps, and sit back.
  • By a computer? You’ll find the parade on NBC15.com or on our YouTube channel.
  • If you’re a little more on the go, you’ll find a spot right on our app where you can watch the whole thing.

Leigh Mills, Mark McPherson, Mike “Jocko” Jacques, and Maria Lisignoli are all down there to help show you all the highlights and best moments at the parade.

Plenty of other events are scheduled throughout the week. You can find a full list here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

