Wis. DNR gives an update on Chronic Wasting Disease

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding hunters to test their deer for chronic wasting disease (CWD) before eating venison.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk, and reindeer/caribou. The Wisconsin DNR started monitoring the state’s wild white-tailed deer population for CWD in 1999. The first positives were found in 2002. Since then, cases of the disease have been found across Wisconsin.

It could take months for an infected deer to show any signs of CWD. This includes drastic weight loss, excessive saliva, and reduced fear of humans

The disease has been particularly found in isolated parts of northern Wisconsin. In 2022, CWD was found for the first time in wild deer in a number of counties, including Buffalo, Langlade, Waupaca, and Winnebago.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the World Health Organization (WHO) all recommend against eating meat from deer that test positive for CWD.

The DNR says the good news, hunters can take steps to help slow the spread of the disease and it’s still okay to get out there and hunt.

“One of the most important things hunters can do, is keep hunting, hunters are our number one defense against CWD and CWD is not a reason for hunters to stop doing what they love to do,” said Jasmine Batten, Wisconsin DNR, Wildlife Health Section Supervisor.

The DNR offers different options for hunters to test their deer for CWD. These choices are free and accessible to every hunter in the state. Hunters may choose from the following four options:

Self-service kiosks open 24/7: Kiosks contain supplies for hunters to drop off their deer’s head with five inches of neck attached for testing. This is a great option for antlerless deer or any deer that has already been skull-capped or caped out by a taxidermist.

In-person with cooperating partners : Meat processors and other businesses can collect the deer head for sampling later or remove the lymph nodes at the time of drop-off. This is a good option for hunters who intend to mount their deer. If your taxidermist is not a cooperator, ask for the caped-out head back so you can drop it off at a kiosk.

At-home via lymph node sampling : Hunters unable to stop by a kiosk or cooperator within a day or two of harvest may pick up a kit ahead of time. Hunters can extract the retropharyngeal lymph nodes using the provided instructions and return the lymph nodes to the DNR or a kiosk for testing.

By appointment with local DNR staff: This is a good option for hunters who want to have a European mount done. Hunters can contact their local wildlife management staff to schedule an in-person appointment.

