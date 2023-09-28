You’ll need an Amazon subscription to watch Thursday’s Packers game at home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Green Bay Packers fans will need to put down their cable remotes and head over to Amazon on Thursday night for the team’s showdown with the Detroit Lions.

Like all recent Thursday night games, the NFC North matchup will only be available to Amazon Prime customers via the retail giant’s Prime Video app. Fans – who also pay for Prime membership – will need to download the app onto their television, computers, or phones to catch the game.

Many local bars will also be streaming Thursday’s game, allowing fans another option to catch the game. Also, viewers who can get Green Bay or Milwaukee stations, can watch on their local stations.

This isn’t the first time Cheeseheads who are not Prime customers have been left out in the cold on a Thursday night. As recently as last November, Green Bay’s game against the Tennessee Titans was also a stream-only affair.

According to its website, Amazon Prime runs around $15 per month or $139 for a full year, and would include other Prime perks, such as free shipping and music. New customers are eligible for a free 30-trial window and can cancel anytime.

While people with cable will get a reprieve next week, when the Packers head to Las Vegas for a Monday night game against the Raiders that will air on ESPN, folks who rely on rabbit ears are in for a Green-and-Gold drought. With games on Prime Video, ESPN, and then a bye week, the Packers will go nearly a month between games on one of the major broadcast stations.

This isn’t the only time football fans in Wisconsin will need a subscription to watch their favorite teams play. When the Badgers come back to Madison for their homecoming game against Rutgers, those who are not at Camp Randall that day are going to need a Peacock subscription to watch.

