Destination Madison details Weekend Events

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s hard to believe we’re heading into the last weekend of September, but Sarah Warner with Destination Madison has plenty of events to highlight as we round out the month.

Free movie at Union South: The Wisconsin Union’s Wisconsin Union Directorate Film Committee hosts free films throughout the year, including outside at the Terrace during the warmer months. This weekend’s free film options include “Dead Poets Society,” “Fallen Angels,” and “Juno.” Madison Vegan Fest: The festival is happening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Lunney Lake Farm Park. It will feature delicious vegan food, speakers and information on how to live life more sustainably. Día de Fútbol 2023: Soccer fans won’t want to miss this event from 12:30-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, at Breese Stevens Field. A soccer clinic will be held with Forward Madison players and staff, plus fans can participate in strategic thinking activities and learn about sustainable energy. Special guest 2012 Olympic gold medal winning Mexican soccer legend Carlos Salcido will also appear at the clinic. Fall Festival and Celebration 2023: If you’re ready for fun fall activities, head down to Verona on Sunday. Those in attendance can pick and press apples in a 180-year-old cider press. The festival takes place at Farley Center in Verona, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

