Ezekiel Gillespie Middle School holds renaming ceremony, honors Black activist

Ezekiel Gillespie Middle School staff, students and family members celebrated the building's re-name from honoring a slave owner, to a Black liberator.

According to a press release from the Madison Metropolitan School District, their school board formed a specific board to poll and plan for a name change from Thomas Jefferson Middle School to a name that reflected the diverse community more.

Ezekiel Gillespie was the African American man who tried to vote, was denied, then took his case to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 1865, won and made it possible for other Black men to vote.

At the renaming ceremony, staff and students spoke to a full gymnasium of their peers expressing how they felt it was important to make this change and honor a historical figure who better represented their community.

”We finally got the chance to change the name, and that being, he is an activist voter and I feel like it’s a big change and I like it,” eighth grader Jaleea Boyd said. “It’s important to me because the name Thomas Jefferson, it’s an uncomfortable name knowing that he was a slave owner. Me, as a Black female, it’s a little off to me. So, changing the name to Ezekiel Gillespie, giving a right to Black men to vote and stuff, I really like.”

Boyd’s classmate Azariah Baldeh did not understand the name change at first.

“Before I did my research, I was like, why are you changing the name? But then I researched it and I was happy about it,” she said. “Being the first person to do something from a big change, it means a lot to me and other people too.”

Baldeh and Boyd will be the first grade to finish middle school with the new name in place.

