GLEAM light exhibit returns to Madison’s Olbrich Gardens

GLEAM: Art in a New Light to open at Olbrich Botanical Gardens
GLEAM: Art in a New Light to open at Olbrich Botanical Gardens(Olbrich Botanical Gardens)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new way to experience Olbrich Botanical Gardens has returned for another year, with their annual light show.

The gardens are now lit up for “GLEAM: Art in New Light.”

On an ordinary GLEAM night, attendees will find a kaleidoscope of flowers, a maze of shadows and so much more.

GLEAM will be open until October 28. Hours are 7:30-10:30 p.m. in August and September, and 6:30-10:30 p.m. in October.

Tickets can be purchased here ahead of time.

