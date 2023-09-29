GLEAM light exhibit returns to Madison’s Olbrich Gardens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new way to experience Olbrich Botanical Gardens has returned for another year, with their annual light show.

The gardens are now lit up for “GLEAM: Art in New Light.”

On an ordinary GLEAM night, attendees will find a kaleidoscope of flowers, a maze of shadows and so much more.

GLEAM will be open until October 28. Hours are 7:30-10:30 p.m. in August and September, and 6:30-10:30 p.m. in October.

Tickets can be purchased here ahead of time.

