Goodwill hosts community open house for 50th anniversary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin opened its doors for a community open house Friday.

The organization gave a behind-the-scenes look at its 58,000-square-foot warehouse, e-commerce, and employment services facility in Madison.

The community had the opportunity to take a guided tour to see firsthand where donations to Goodwill go, from direct community impact to keeping secondhand items out of the landfill.

Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin President and CEO Michele Harris says the open house is in celebration of the organization’s 50th anniversary.

“A lot of people know Goodwill for donating and shopping, but some people don’t know about the good,” Harris explained. “They don’t know when they donate an item or shop and purchase, they don’t know they’re helping someone get a job, helping someone have another stable day of living. We want everyone to know what we do and the good we’re sharing.”

At the event, Madison’s Deputy Mayor also declared Friday “Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin Day.”

