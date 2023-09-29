Ice Age trail hiking challenge starts on Sunday

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WMTV) - The fourth annual Mammoth Hike Challenge kicks off on Sunday, October 1. Participants are challenged to hike 43 miles during the month of October and visit three trail communities.

Upon finishing the challenge, participants will receive a commemorative patch and a completion certificate. But Amy Lord, the Ice Age Trail Outreach and Education Manager, said there is so much more people can earn.

“You will get a lifetime of memories,” Lord said.

Lord said organizers want to encourage people to get outside and take advantage of the trails. They can go with family and friends, or make new friends along the trails or at one of the events throughout the month.

“We’re so busy,” Lord said. “And we really want people to just find the time and make the time to enjoy our natural resources and the outdoors here in Wisconsin.”

The challenge encourages people to visit trail communities, and there are several in the area, including Lodi, Verona, Cross Plains and Baraboo.

The ice age trail is also partnering with local businesses to offer deals along the trail in October.

“It’s really important for folks to take the time and to be in nature and just be there, just be and enjoy and take time with family, take time with friends and loved ones,” Lord said.

Registration is free, and open throughout the month of October. To register, go to iceagetrail.org.

