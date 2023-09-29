Madison man killed after running into I-39/90 traffic, state police say

A Madison man died Friday morning after running onto I-39/90 and being hit by a vehicle, the...
A Madison man died Friday morning after running onto I-39/90 and being hit by a vehicle, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Madison man died late Friday morning after being struck by a semi-truck on I-39/90, outside of McFarland, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

According to the WSP statement, the 30-year-old man ran onto the highway at mile marker 143.4, south of the U.S. 18 interchange, and into the path of the eastbound semi.

Emergency crews responded around 11:40 a.m. and found the man’s body on the right shoulder of the road. His name was not released, pending notification of his family.

As of 12:30 p.m., the right two lanes of traffic are still closed as the investigation continues.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Klondike Farms prepares for Luke Brian's arrival on Friday, Sept. 22.
Klondike Farms excited for country singer Luke Bryan’s arrival
Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony...
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice refuses to disclose names of others looking at impeachment
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Man tied to suspected shooter in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing arrested in Las Vegas, AP sources say
Lower Yahara River Project, Phase 2
New improvements coming to Lower Yahara River Trail
(FILE) UAW President Shawn Fain said the strike will spread to 7,000 more workers at a Ford...
The UAW strike is growing, again. What to know as 7,000 more auto workers join the union’s walkouts