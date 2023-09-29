Madison man killed after running into I-39/90 traffic, state police say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Madison man died late Friday morning after being struck by a semi-truck on I-39/90, outside of McFarland, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

According to the WSP statement, the 30-year-old man ran onto the highway at mile marker 143.4, south of the U.S. 18 interchange, and into the path of the eastbound semi.

Emergency crews responded around 11:40 a.m. and found the man’s body on the right shoulder of the road. His name was not released, pending notification of his family.

As of 12:30 p.m., the right two lanes of traffic are still closed as the investigation continues.

