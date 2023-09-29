Man accused of following girls for several blocks in Middleton, police say

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Verona man is accused of disorderly conduct after it was reported he followed two girls for several city blocks, the Middleton Police Department stated Friday.

Officers investigating the incident on Tuesday were told a suspicious man was following the girls in the 2400 block of Park Street, in Middleton. Police determined the suspect was a 76-year-old man, noting he had done similar actions in the past.

Middleton Police Dept. officers arrested the man on Tuesday and the Dane County District Attorney’s Office charged him with the misdemeanor on Thursday.

Anyone with information on this incident was encouraged to call or text the police department at 608-824-7300. People can also call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online. P3TIPS.COM

