Milton High School football player recognized by NFL

MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milton High School football player Jaden Mair was recognized as the NFL’s youth “Way to Play” player for week three.

The 2023 season marks the sixth year of NFL Way to Play and the fifth of the NFL Way to Play High School Award. The NFL Way to Play was created in conjunction with NFL Legends to promote proper playing technique across all levels of football.

Mair said the moment was a huge honor.

“It’s a really, really big step. It’s a really big accomplishment for me and I was really proud to see it,” the junior defensive tackle said. “My teammates were proud, coaches, family. We’re all really proud to see that.”

NFL Network’s Good Morning Football recognizes each weekly recipient throughout the season on Thursday mornings.

Milton High School (3-3) plays Sun Prairie East on Friday night.

