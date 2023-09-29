New apartment complex adds to growing Hilldale community

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new apartment complex is opening up on Madison’s west side. It’s part of what has become a rapidly growing micro-community over the last few years.

Residents of the new EO Madison Yards apartments near Hilldale range from young to old. Many of them have only been living in the area for about a month but say everything they need is within walking distance.

“Everything is close, everything is very walkable,” Brian Hefty, who lives near Hilldale, said. “It’s just a great location.”

The Hilldale area sits on the outskirts of west Madison. It resides in Alder Bill Tishler’s district, an area he’s known for much of his life.

EO Madison Yards brings 273 new apartment units to the Hilldale area. (NBC15)

“District 11 is a city within a city,” Tishler said. “When I was growing up, the area that we’re standing in right now was all a parking lot... open, free parking lots was really want kind of defined District 11.”

Now, where those empty parking lots once were, are restaurants, grocery stores, and plenty of shops.

“We have all the amenities that someone needs,” Tishler said. “We also are right on the major bus routes.”

With Thursday marking its grand-opening, EO Madison Yards brings 273 new apartment units to the area.

“We love seeing more people join us,” Hilldale’s marketing manager Corinn Ploessel said. “We think we’ve created such a destination for shopping and dining here at Hilldale.”

One resident at the new apartment complex said she’s lived in the Madison area for nearly a decade, but for her, moving to the Hilldale area has been her best living experience yet.

“It has been the time of my life,” Cory Flynn said. “Honestly, like I have never been happier.”

Hilldale isn’t the only area in Madison creating a micro-community.

One example is a development in Fitchburg called “The Point at Terravessa” apartments. Just last year, it was an empty lot and now is home to apartments, a coffee shop, hair salon and wine bar, all with the hopes of expanding like Hilldale to become a micro-community itself.

