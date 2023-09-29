New improvements coming to Lower Yahara River Trail

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The next stages of the Yahara River Trail project is set to begin, Dane Co. officials announced Thursday.

Starting this fall, the trail will be extended nearly three miles from Fish Camp County Park to Williams Drive, at Lake Kegonsa State Park, its announcement explained. The extension will include a helical pile boardwalk and a bridge over Door Creek. Along the trail will be bump-outs like the one installed on the first stretch of the trail.

“Since its completion in 2017, the Lower Yahara River Trail has become a beloved feature in the Dane County community,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “We are thrilled to kick off construction on Phase 2 so even more residents and visitors can easily access this picturesque outdoor recreation destination and enjoy Dane County’s natural resources.”

A parking lot and bike racks are also planned near the Fish Camp net house, and another parking lot is proposed for Fairview Street that would offer off-road parking for people in the area.

Lower Yahara River Project, Phase 2 (Dane Co.)

The kayak launch area of Fish Camp County Park is slated to receive accessibility improvements, including a floating kayak launch pier and a walk-in kayak ramp.

“Everyone deserves the ability to connect with the outdoors and appreciate what our natural resources have to offer,” Parisi added. “These accessibility and boating improvements will make it easier for Dane County residents and visitors of all ages and abilities to enjoy the outdoor offerings of Fish Camp County Park.”

The $6.75 million project is expected to wrap up in fall of next year.

