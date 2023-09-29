No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey thumps Lindenwood in season opener

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (WMTV) - No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey beat Lindenwood 6-0 on the road for the season opener.

The defending national champions saw five different players find the back of the net, including a pair from redshirt junior forward Lacey Eden.

Sophomore forward Laila Edwards lays claim to the first goal of the Badgers’ 2023-2024 season, getting on the board 14:43 into the first period. Junior forward Sarah Wozniewicz, sophomore forward Kirsten Simms, and senior forward Casey O’Brien tallied the other Wisconsin goals.

Wisconsin outshot Lindenwood 65-5. The five shots on goal were tied for the third-fewest in program history. The shutout was the third of redshirt junior Jane Gervais’ career.

The no. 1 Badgers will face off with Lindenwood for the second game of the series on Friday at 3:00 PM in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.