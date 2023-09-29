Sunny and Warm Weekend Ahead

Sunny skies continue

Temperatures ramp up beginning Saturday

Big pattern change next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We had some tricky roads this morning with extensive and dense fog. The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory very early this morning and here in Madison we went down as low as 1/8 of a mile at times. The fog finally lifted just before 10 am and since then we’ve been enjoying the warm sunshine. Tonight will stay mostly clear with some light winds out of the south. By Saturday morning there could be a very slight chance of more fog, but models are indicating that will be less dense and more isolated.

With us already at the weekend, it will be a great one to get out. Whatever outdoor plans you may have, you won’t need to wear many layers. Sun will stay with us all weekend, and temperatures will be rising into the low to mid-80s. These temperatures for this time of year are nearly 15 degrees above average. Overnight lows will also stay mild, around 60.

What’s Coming Up...

This will also be a good weekend to head north and see some of the foliage that is near peak or at peak, such as Langlade and Forest counties. For locations south of Dane County, we’re still looking at little to just patchy indications of the changing of the leaves.

Looking Ahead...

The beginning of our work week is going to be a continuation of the weekend with plenty of sun and warm temperatures. Starting Wednesday, we see a big change in the weather pattern that will bring in more clouds, as well as temperatures dropping through the end of the week. And by Friday we’re only seeing highs in the lower 60s

