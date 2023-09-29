Vietnam War veteran to board Badger Honor Flight’s 50th mission

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger Honor Flight is celebrating its 50th flight to Washington DC as it provides Wisconsin veterans with a trip of a lifetime.

Vietnam Veteran Vince Formosa has been waiting for the opportunity for years. He’ll board the 50th flight from the Dane County Regional Airport to Washington D.C. in just over a week, sponsored by Sauk Prairie-area organization Heroes for Honor.

“I think I was on the list for I don’t know four years, maybe five years,” Formosa said. “Then with COVID they stopped the flights. It was just this past June, and I got a call that I’d been selected for the honor flight, so that was a thrill. That was really a thrill.”

As a member of the VFW Post in Prairie du Sac, he’s heard stories from other veterans who have been able to take the day trip to the nation’s capitol.

“I get to visit all of the different war memorials,” Formosa said.

While he says his time in the Air Force in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968 was safe, he wants to honor all of the men and women who served our country. While meeting other Vietnam, World War II, and Korean War-era veterans, he wants to talk about each other’s experiences.

“Everybody went through it,” Formosa said. “Everybody learned from it. It’s just a great feeling. The camaraderie. Just great, just great.”

It’s an opportunity for him to not only reflect on his time in Vietnam, but to spend time with his son who will be his guardian on the flight and who Formosa doesn’t get to see that often.

“I’ll have him for a whole day, a whole day,” Formosa said.

He says the trip of a lifetime was worth the wait.

