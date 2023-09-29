A Warm Weekend Forecast

Morning fog today; afternoon sunshine

Highs in the middle and upper 70s

A sunny and warm weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some nicer weather is in the forecast over the next several days. Weak pressure will be drifting through and it will bring lots of sunshine. Early today, though, we will be dealing with some dense fog in some locations.

There is a dense fog advisory in effect for portions of south, central Wisconsin until 10 AM. As our Ridge of high-pressure takes over the fog will dissipate and lots of sunshine is expected through the late morning and afternoon hours.

Warmer temperatures and more sunshine are on the way. (wmtv)

What’s Coming Up...

Accompanying the sunshine will be southerly wind. This will lead to above average temperatures with highs today anticipated in the mid-70s. By tomorrow southerly, wind and sunshine will boost temperatures into the low to mid 80s across most of southern Wisconsin. Wind will remain out of the south and fairly light in the 5 to 10 mph range.

Looking Ahead...

Even into next week sunshine is expected to continue for Monday and Tuesday with warm high temperatures in the 80s.

