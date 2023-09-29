Wisconsin DNR announces new stamps after design contest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New stamps will soon be coming to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources after the 2024 wild turkey, pheasant, and waterfowl stamp design contest.

The DNR explained that Wisconsin wildlife artist submitted paintings for three categories that were delivered to a panel of judges.

The categories were wild turkey, pheasant, and waterfowl.

A first, second, and third place were selected for each category. One man even placed in the top 3 in every category.

The winners for wild turkey include:

Jim Tostrud, Kenosha Robert Wilkens, New Holstein Mark Kanitz, Markesan

For pheasant:

Robert Wilkens, New Holstein Robert Andrea, Spooner Robert Luem, Holmen

For waterfowl:

Ryan Rickaby, Suamico James Pieper, Iron Ridge Robert Wilkens, New Holstein

The DNR says there was no “fowl” play in the competition. Over 30 pieces were submitted.

Three new stamps will be created with the winners of each category. Stamp sales support grassland, wetland, and forest management in Wisconsin. Hunters will receive a stamp on their license, while others can find information on buying stamps on the DNR’s website.

