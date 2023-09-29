Wisconsin Veterans Museum to host Talking Spirits Tours

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This year marks 50 years since the last U.S. combat troops were withdrawn from Vietnam. The Wisconsin Veterans Museum is putting together its “Talking Spirits” tours with an emphasis on remember those who served during the Vietnam War.

Director of the Wisconsin Veteran’s Museum Chris Kolakowski explained this is the 25th anniversary of the tour. People get to walk through Forest Hill Cemetery and the museum shares stories of Wisconsin veterans. Four actors will also portray specific vignettes to bring those stories back to life.

Kolakowski said it’s often easy for some people to paint with a very broad brush when thinking back on the Vietnam War, and the tours serve to help people dive deeper.

“One of the things I hope people take away is I want people to see the Vietnam generation and see Vietnam servicemembers as people,” Kolakowski said.

Tours will be held for school groups on Oct. 2-8. Candlelit public tours are happening on Oct. 7 and daytime tours take place Oct. 8. Kolakowski said they’re already sold out next Saturday night, Oct. 7, but there are tickets available in the afternoon on Oct. 8. You can book tickets online.

