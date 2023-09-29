Wisconsin Veterans Museum to host Talking Spirits Tours

Tours will be held for school groups on Oct. 2-8.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This year marks 50 years since the last U.S. combat troops were withdrawn from Vietnam. The Wisconsin Veterans Museum is putting together its “Talking Spirits” tours with an emphasis on remember those who served during the Vietnam War.

Director of the Wisconsin Veteran’s Museum Chris Kolakowski explained this is the 25th anniversary of the tour. People get to walk through Forest Hill Cemetery and the museum shares stories of Wisconsin veterans. Four actors will also portray specific vignettes to bring those stories back to life.

Kolakowski said it’s often easy for some people to paint with a very broad brush when thinking back on the Vietnam War, and the tours serve to help people dive deeper.

“One of the things I hope people take away is I want people to see the Vietnam generation and see Vietnam servicemembers as people,” Kolakowski said.

Tours will be held for school groups on Oct. 2-8. Candlelit public tours are happening on Oct. 7 and daytime tours take place Oct. 8. Kolakowski said they’re already sold out next Saturday night, Oct. 7, but there are tickets available in the afternoon on Oct. 8. You can book tickets online.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Klondike Farms prepares for Luke Brian's arrival on Friday, Sept. 22.
Klondike Farms excited for country singer Luke Bryan’s arrival
Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired

Latest News

EO Madison Yards brings 273 new apartment units to the Hilldale area.
New apartment complex adds to growing Hilldale community
A new apartment complex is opening up on Madison’s west side. It’s part of what has become a...
New apartment complex adds to growing Hilldale community
Milton High School football player Jaden Mair was recognized as the NFL’s youth “Way to Play”...
Milton High School football player recognized by NFL
Milton High School football player Jaden Mair was recognized as the NFL’s youth “Way to Play”...
Milton High School football player recognized by NFL