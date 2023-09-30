Brewers designate Julio Teheran for assignment as they prepare for playoffs

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Julio Teheran was designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, just over a week after the two-time All-Star right-hander had returned from the injured list.

The Brewers also optioned left-hander Ethan Small to Nashville while recalling left-hander Clayton Andrews and right-hander Caleb Boushley from the Triple-A farm team.

Milwaukee has been calling up pitchers from the minors for its final series of the regular season while resting its likely postseason starters before the start of the playoffs. Teheran was a victim of the resulting numbers crunch.

“This wasn’t something we wanted to do, but we set a priority of … kind of making sure that the pitchers we’re going to count on in the next round went into it in a good situation, and so unfortunately it was something we had to do,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

Teheran, who made two All-Star teams while pitching for the Atlanta Braves from 2011-19, had spent 2022 out of the majors before making a comeback this season. He went 3-5 with a 4.40 ERA in 14 appearances, including 11 starts.

When the Brewers were dealing with multiple injuries to their starting rotation in May and June, Teheran responded with a 1.53 ERA over his first six starts.

“That phase of the season for us was a critical time where we needed to stay in it while we were kind of waiting for some guys to get healthy,” Counsell said. “I think Julio and Colin Rea were right at the center of keeping us there.”

Teheran, 32, tailed off from that point and went on the injured list with a hip issue on July 30 before getting activated last week.

