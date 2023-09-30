Dane Co. outlines roadmap to cut emissions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A plan to bring climate change emissions down to zero in Dane County has been unveiled.

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi’s proposed 2024 budget sets aside $300,000 for solar projects at the Henry Vilas Zoo. The six projects there includes solar arrays at the bear, seal, aviary and primate facilities.

A 62 kilowatt solar array will be built at the Badger Prairie Needs Network food pantry Verona campus, which would lower operating costs. $186,000 has been set aside for this.

The budget also includes the construction of a Public Safety Center for $36.4 million. The new facility on the County’s East District Campus would feature geothermal heating and cooling system and solar arrays.

Engineering design firm, HGA, completed the assessment of the County’s emissions and identified the projects. The national company has offices in Middleton.

Dane County is the 4th county in the U.S. to use only renewable electricity at all county facilities, according to officials. Some of those facilities include the Alliant Energy Center, the Dane County Regional Airport and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

