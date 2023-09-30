Deforest High School alums celebrate 50th class reunion

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) -Deforest Area High School alumni celebrated 50 years of memories, traditions and friendship.

The class of 1973 rings in 50 years and also remembers those who couldn’t be here today.

“The sad part is that we lost 17 classmates and not having them here,” Dain Nelson, Class of 1973 said.

With 100 alumni, the class reunion committee will honor classmates who’ve passed away.

“We’ve got a memorial set up, we have a video put together with all of them on it and what they’ve done in their lifetime,” Co-committee chair Janet Krueger said.

DeForest High School (WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)

Under the Friday night lights classmates reminisce of their time in high school.

“We were the first class to go through all four years at the new high school at that time. Since then, I think they added four or five times,” David Gove said.

Committee Chair David Gove says in 1973 Deforest High School did not have girls interscholastic sports--meaning girls could not compete against other schools. Saturday, those same women will receive a missing part to their letterman jackets.

“With the help of DeForest Area School District--they are going to get a letter tomorrow night,” Gove said.

During Janet Krueger’s senior year she was selected for the American Field Service Abroad program to New Zealand.

“My coat represents all of the traveling I did in New Zealand, the complete north island and south island,” Krueger said.

Dain Nelson says his favorite memories include school bonfires and football games.

“We played Waterloo and we were losing the game 18 to nothing at halftime and we ended up winning the game 19-18,” Nelson said.

Throughout the night classmates continued to arrive and excitement filled the stadium.

“It’s going to be great to see everyone that does show up,” Nelson said.

Fifty years of laughs, friendship and memories will not be forgotten.

“We still try to keep the cohesiveness, our family unit. We try to connect whenever we can,” Krueger said.

The rest of the weekend will include a sit-down dinner and a tour of the newly remodeled high school.

