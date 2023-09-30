DSPS: Four additional trades exams test dates

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services is helping more Wisconsinites get into the trades by adding four more trades exams test dates.

The additional exams are scheduled for: October 12, December 19, December 20 and December 21.

These added test dates more than double the number of exams available this year, according to a press release.

The additional slots will first be offered to people who have an exam scheduled for early 2024.

For a list of 2024 testing dates, visit the Trades Examination Information page on the DSPS’s website.

