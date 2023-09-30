Friday Football Blitz Week 7: Undefeated Lodi defeats Columbus

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Week 7 of Friday Football Blitz featured two teams that went into Friday night undefeated.

Columbus is the top-ranked team in Division 5 and Lodi is the second-ranked team in Division 4. Both teams have been dominant this year, with Lodi coming off a 44-14 replacement game victory over Milwaukee Academy of Science. Columbus has won a blowout game every week, including five-straight running clock victories.

This one is for the Capitol Conference lead, and likely a number one seed on the line.

Both coaches commented earlier on what kind of game they thought they would see.

“All of the guys that we have playing, both sides of the ball, have either one if not two years of experience starting on Friday night,” Lodi Head Coach Dave Puls said. “So that’s a real big positive. We only had about five or six seniors last year so all our guys got a lot of experience last year.”

“We’re younger this year, obviously, losing four senior linemen like we did last year, you know, that’s tough, it’s really tough,” Columbus Head Coach Andrew Selgrad said. “And a lot of our kids, all of our kids, have stepped up to fill those shoes and just the grit that we have and the determination that we have, you can’t ask for more as a coach, you really can’t.”

In a big win for Lodi, the Blue Devils won 28-0 over Columbus.

If you’d like to show us pictures of your school spirit squad, band or wearing your team’s gear, send them below⬇️.

Symdon Chevrolet in Mount Horeb (Symdon Chevrolet in Mount Horeb)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.