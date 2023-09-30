How Many Days Will We Have This Summer Warmth

Much cooler late week
Then we're looking at a fall chill
Then we're looking at a fall chill(WMTV NBC15)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Sunny skies stay with us through midweek
  • Showers and thunderstorms arrive Wednesday
  • Chilly for next weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We started out the weekend amazing with high pressure to our east under a southerly flow.  Temperatures jumped up about 8-10 degrees from yesterday.  This will be the beginning of our warm trend that will continue through Tuesday.  Temperatures will only vary by a few degrees during this trend.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Next week the jet stream will be diving deep into the Plains and that will mean a surge of colder air possibly all the way down into Texas.  With the initial front will come some showers on Wednesday with wind gusts up to 25 mph.  Then temperatures will begin to drop on Thursday into the 70s and then into the 60s for Friday.

Looking Ahead...

Next weekend we’ll see some of coldest air of the season with lows down into the lower 40s and upper 30s.  With partly cloudy skies, highs will be only up to the mid-50s.

