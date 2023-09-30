Kaul pushes more protections for student loan borrowers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul urged more protection for borrowers Friday as student loan payments resume.

Kaul joined 18 other states in a letter to the Biden Administration over the issue in light of a potential government shutdown.

“The resumption of student loan payments after more than three years is going to cause serious challenges,” Attorney General Kaul said in a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. “Sufficient protections must be in place to ensure that folks making payments are treated fairly.”

The letter pushes the administration to instruct servicers to be generous with forbearance for borrowers affected by servicing errors.

It also asks that borrowers not accrue interest while they’re in forbearance.

The requests come from a concern that the issue effects many low-income borrowers, the DOJ explained.

