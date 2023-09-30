Kaul pushes more protections for student loan borrowers

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul urged more protection for borrowers Friday as student loan payments resume.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul urged more protection for borrowers Friday as student loan payments resume.

Kaul joined 18 other states in a letter to the Biden Administration over the issue in light of a potential government shutdown.

“The resumption of student loan payments after more than three years is going to cause serious challenges,” Attorney General Kaul said in a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. “Sufficient protections must be in place to ensure that folks making payments are treated fairly.”

The letter pushes the administration to instruct servicers to be generous with forbearance for borrowers affected by servicing errors.

It also asks that borrowers not accrue interest while they’re in forbearance.

The requests come from a concern that the issue effects many low-income borrowers, the DOJ explained.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Klondike Farms prepares for Luke Brian's arrival on Friday, Sept. 22.
Klondike Farms excited for country singer Luke Bryan’s arrival
Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony...
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice refuses to disclose names of others looking at impeachment
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz, who is being targeted for possible...
Wisconsin Supreme Court won’t hear longshot case trying to head off impeachment
Paul Ryan speaks at UW-Madison on Tuesday.
Former Speaker Paul Ryan says Republicans will lose if Donald Trump is nominee
FILE - Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
Baldwin pushes for Menendez’ resignation