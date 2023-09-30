Miss Wisconsin USA wins second runner-up at Miss USA

(WSAZ)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Miss Wisconsin USA won second runner-up at Miss USA Friday.

2023 Miss Wisconsin USA Alexis Loomans, a Waunakee native, is set to graduate from the University of Wisconsin- Madison with a degree in political science. But, she’s taking home a title from Miss USA first.

“Coming from a small town in Wisconsin to being on the Miss USA stage, I’m just glad that I can set an example for others to do the same,” Loomans said.

Miss Utah took home first place and will continue on to compete in Miss Universe.

Congratulations, Alexis!

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Klondike Farms prepares for Luke Brian's arrival on Friday, Sept. 22.
Klondike Farms excited for country singer Luke Bryan’s arrival
Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired

Latest News

Attorney General Josh Kaul speaks about school safety during a press conference at West Salem...
Kaul pushes more protections for student loan borrowers
Ezekiel Gillespie Middle School holds renaming ceremony
Ezekiel Gillespie Middle School holds renaming ceremony, honors Black activist
Both teams went into Friday night's game undefeated.
Game of the Week Preview: Columbus vs Lodi
police
Man accused of following girls for several blocks in Middleton, police say