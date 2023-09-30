MPD: Closures on Beltline due to crash involving pedestrian

By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash involving a pedestrian and a motorist on the beltline is causing closures, according to the Madison Police Department.

US 12 EB at Whitney Way is closed due to the crash.

The extent of injuries in this crash are not known yet, according to MPD.

The closure is expected to last over two hours, according to an update from WisDOT.

