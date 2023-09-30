Operation Ruck 22 raises awareness, money for veteran suicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On average, 17 veterans and one service member commit suicide a day. That’s why the annual veteran suicide prevention and awareness event Operation Ruck 22 exists.

“This is a daily number. It’s not a monthly number, a weekly number. A daily number. That’s a huge amount of veterans that are committing suicide,” Operation Ruck 22 President Taryn Lindemann said.

Veterans and community members gathered in Madison on Saturday for the 8th year of the event. 150 people took of from the VFW Post 7591 on an 18 kilometer ruck, or a walk where participants had the option to carry 18 pounds while they walk around Madison.

The number of veteran suicides has decreased from an average of 22 per day to an average of 18 per day, but one Veteran suicide is too many.

“We started with 22 miles in 2016 because the number of veteran suicides per day was 22. We’re down to 17 to 18 a day so we’ve at least seen a decrease. So we’re doing 18 km around Lake Monona with stops along the way,” Lindemann said.

Military members, veterans and the community came together to raise money and awareness for veteran suicide and to remember those service members who have died by suicide.

“We’ve seen this event grow in numbers of people. We would love one day to have this event be that we walk across the parking lot,” Lindemann added. “That we don’t have these suicides any longer but a decrease of four to five, it’s amazing when you multiply it over the course of a year.”

All of the money raised goes out to local organizations that serve and support veterans like Custom Canines and Hogs for Heroes to name a few.

“These members of the armed forces served for us and the one thing that we can do for them is continue to serve them once they’re back and to make sure that we don’t leave anyone behind,” Lindemann said.

The event also featured a brat fry and music.

