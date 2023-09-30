Red Caboose Child Care Center opens doors at new location

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After over a decade in the making, Red Caboose Child Care Center opened its doors at a brand new facility in Madison on Saturday.

The non-profit organization has been in Madison for 51 years and outgrew its facility on Williamson Street.

The new, four-story building on Winnebago Street is now able to provide even more services to families in the Madison community.

“Child care is in crisis right now so we’re ecstatic that we’re able to expand our services,” Aaron Stephenson, Board President of Red Caboose Child Care, said. “This new building is going to triple our capacity so we’re going to be serving so many more families that need the services.”

The 92,000 square foot building was built in partnership with Movin’ Out, which focuses on providing affordable housing for people with disabilities.

Red Caboose’s longtime mission is to help lower income families who couldn’t otherwise afford quality childcare.

“We use a sliding scale tuition and scholarships to help assist families that need these services and we’re so thrilled that we’re able to expand our capacity and reach even more families that need these services,” Stephenson said.

Local and state leaders spoke at the grand opening event on Saturday, including Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway who addressed the need for both childcare and affordable housing in the city.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.