Summer-like weekend on tap

Sunshine and 80s!
Highs remain in the 80s through Tuesday.
Highs remain in the 80s through Tuesday.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Quiet & warm weekend
  • 80s last into start of workweek
  • Cooldown by lateweek
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is the final day of September, but it will feel more like the final day of August!

Generally, it has been a warm month with our average temperature about 4-degrees warmer than usual. Our hottest temp 94 on September 3, with our coldest at only 42 on the 14th.

After a very dry start to the month, we were able to make up some ground on our rainfall, and will end the month only about a quarter-inch shy of average.

What’s Coming Up...

Lots of sunshine to start the weekend! Temperatures starting in the low 60s this morning will quickly warm to the low and mid-80s by this afternoon. Keep in mind that our average high for this time of year is in the upper 60s so this is definitely some late-season warmth!

Skies will remain clear tonight, allow you to see the Harvest Moon that should still appear full. Low temperatures will fall to the low 60s.

Copy and paste today’s forecast into Sunday as they’re basically the same. Lots of sunshine with highs in the low to mid-80s, and a light southerly wind.

Looking Ahead...

Hopefully you didn’t put your summer wardrobe away just yet! The above-average temperatures will continue into the start of the new workweek, with highs remaining in the 80s on Monday and Tuesday with more sunshine.

We’ll start to see some changes on Wednesday as a storm system approaches, bringing a chance for some showers and storms. That will keep temps cooler than days past but still warm, in the mid-70s.

Then temperatures begin to drop off as we approach the next weekend: mid-60s on Thursday to low 60s on Friday with chances for rain continuing.

