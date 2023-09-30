Wisconsin DNR looking for park rangers, managers

(COURTESY: WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 2:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you want to work in nature, now is your chance!

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hiring full-time park rangers and park managers.

Duties for park rangers include: customer service, grounds and facility maintenance and education within the natural areas, according to the DNR.

There is a park ranger opening at Kettle Moraine State Forest-Northern Unit in Fond du Lac County, and multiple park ranger openings at Governor Dodge State Park in Iowa County.

Duties for park managers include: directing staff, overseeing landscapes and maintaining welcoming properties.

There are park manager openings at Kettle Moraine State Forest in both the Northern and Southern Units.

There are also openings at Amnicon Falls State Park in Douglas County, and Richard Bong State Recreational Area in Racine County.

Both positions have access to a benefit and compensation package that includes paid time off, and could be eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, according to a press release.

You can find the application by visiting Wisc.Jobs and searching “Park.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Klondike Farms prepares for Luke Brian's arrival on Friday, Sept. 22.
Klondike Farms excited for country singer Luke Bryan’s arrival
Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired

Latest News

Exam/test
DSPS: Four additional trades exams test dates
Dane Co. Henry Vilas Zoo
Dane Co. outlines roadmap to cut emissions
Madison Police Department logo
MPD: Closures on Beltline due to crash involving pedestrian
Middleton beat Janesville Parker.
Friday Football Blitz: Extra Point in Week 7