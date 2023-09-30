Wisconsin DNR looking for park rangers, managers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you want to work in nature, now is your chance!

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hiring full-time park rangers and park managers.

Duties for park rangers include: customer service, grounds and facility maintenance and education within the natural areas, according to the DNR.

There is a park ranger opening at Kettle Moraine State Forest-Northern Unit in Fond du Lac County, and multiple park ranger openings at Governor Dodge State Park in Iowa County.

Duties for park managers include: directing staff, overseeing landscapes and maintaining welcoming properties.

There are park manager openings at Kettle Moraine State Forest in both the Northern and Southern Units.

There are also openings at Amnicon Falls State Park in Douglas County, and Richard Bong State Recreational Area in Racine County.

Both positions have access to a benefit and compensation package that includes paid time off, and could be eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, according to a press release.

You can find the application by visiting Wisc.Jobs and searching “Park.”

