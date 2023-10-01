1 person hurt after car crashes through post office in South Carolina

A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.(Source: Jayne Workman)
By Kristin Nelson and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – One person was sent to the hospital after a car crashed through a post office in South Carolina, WMBF reports.

Myrtle Beach Fire and Police departments confirmed they responded to a post office at 67th Avenue North on Friday.

Cpl. Chris Starling confirmed that a person who was inside the post office was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to recover.

A photo shows an entire car inside of the post office, along with damage to the building.

It’s not clear what caused the driver to go through the building.

