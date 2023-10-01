‘Banned Books Con’ events taking place this week at Dane Co. libraries

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Banned Books Con is taking place Oct. 1 through 7 at various Dane County libraries as a celebration of the freedom to read.

Banned Books Week is celebrated every year nationally, but this is the first year of Banned Books Con locally.

“This year is especially important because we’ve seen a dramatic increase across the country in challenges to books both in public libraries and in school settings,” Beyond the Page Manager Alicia Treviño-Murphy said. “We wanted to create an opportunity for the community to come out and show their support for intellectual freedom and the freedom to read.”

Banned Books Con kicked off on Sunday at Sun Prairie Public Library with a panel of local experts. The community was encouraged to come participate in a discussion around intellectual freedom and censorship.

“We know that the majority of people do support the freedom to read but those voices just haven’t been heard as loudly so to have an opportunity for the community to come together and show their support is really important and also get educated about all of the ways you can support the freedom to read as a regular person,” Treviño-Murphy said.

Beyond the Page has supported free public humanities programs in 28 public libraries in Dane Co. for several years.

“Sometimes banned books are presented like caution tape and chains and we’re really trying to rebrand banned books as something to celebrate,” Treviño-Murphy added.

A full list of events throughout the week can be found here including family-friendly events and interactive activities.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.