‘Banned Books Con’ events taking place this week at Dane Co. libraries

Banned Books Con takes place at public libraries across Dane County October 1 through 7.
Banned Books Con takes place at public libraries across Dane County October 1 through 7.(Mackenzie Davis)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Banned Books Con is taking place Oct. 1 through 7 at various Dane County libraries as a celebration of the freedom to read.

Banned Books Week is celebrated every year nationally, but this is the first year of Banned Books Con locally.

“This year is especially important because we’ve seen a dramatic increase across the country in challenges to books both in public libraries and in school settings,” Beyond the Page Manager Alicia Treviño-Murphy said. “We wanted to create an opportunity for the community to come out and show their support for intellectual freedom and the freedom to read.”

Banned Books Con kicked off on Sunday at Sun Prairie Public Library with a panel of local experts. The community was encouraged to come participate in a discussion around intellectual freedom and censorship.

“We know that the majority of people do support the freedom to read but those voices just haven’t been heard as loudly so to have an opportunity for the community to come together and show their support is really important and also get educated about all of the ways you can support the freedom to read as a regular person,” Treviño-Murphy said.

Beyond the Page has supported free public humanities programs in 28 public libraries in Dane Co. for several years.

“Sometimes banned books are presented like caution tape and chains and we’re really trying to rebrand banned books as something to celebrate,” Treviño-Murphy added.

A full list of events throughout the week can be found here including family-friendly events and interactive activities.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
A Madison man died Friday morning after running onto I-39/90 and being hit by a vehicle, the...
Madison man killed after running into I-39/90 traffic, state police say

Latest News

Here is what we could expect from October
Warm Start To October
Gilda's Club Madison holds annual run/walk event to raise money for cancer support programming.
Gilda’s Club Madison raises $80k at annual run/walk
The second annual Evan Kratochwill Memorial Invite was held Saturday in honor of the Middleton...
Community holds run for Middleton teen who tragically died in Dane Co. car crash
The new, four-story building on Winnebago Street is now able to provide even more services to...
Red Caboose Child Care Center opens doors at new location