Community holds run for Middleton teen who tragically died in Dane Co. car crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Almost two years ago to the day, a tragic car crash in Dane County killed three high school students. One of them was Evan Kratochwill. Saturday, Evan was remembered by his community with the second annual Evan Kratochwill Memorial Invite run.

Evan ran for the Middleton High School Boys Cross Country team from his freshman to senior year. He’s remembered as a passionate teammate and caring person.

Hundreds of community members embarked on a two-mile course in Evan’s honor.

“There’s a lot of family and friends, people, a lot of people we don’t know,” Evan’s father Jason Kratochwill said. “It reaches a lot of people. It’s a nice way to memorialize Evan and remember him.”

The former Cardinals cross country runner lost his life nearly two years ago after being in a car crash with his two friends.

With Saturday’s run, Evan continues to be remembered. The idea to do an annual community race memorializing him was presented to Evan’s parents by his cross country coach.

“They thought it was a great idea,” Evan’s cross country coach Brian Finnel said.

Finnel coached Evan during his four years with the Middleton cross country program.

“He just loved being out there,” Finnel said. “He loved being with the guys, he loved joking around.”

Finnel remembers Evan not only as a talented runner but also as a teammate and a person.

“Super humble,” Finnel said. “Just a really humble guy. He was always working so well with everyone and easygoing.”

For every mile run or walked, Evan’s legacy lives on.

“We just want to thank everyone for coming out and supporting us and Evan,” Evan’s mother Jennifer Kratochwill said. “It means a lot.”

Proceeds from Saturday’s race will be put back into the community, including the Middleton cross country programs.

Evan’s parents said they hope to do an annual run in Evan’s honor for years to come.

