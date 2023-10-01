Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 2-year-old girl

The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing two-year-old girl who has not been seen since 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOWN OF BLOOMING GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a two-year-old girl who has been missing since earlier Saturday evening.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the toddler was last seen around 5:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Jenness Ave., in the Town of Blooming Grove.

Investigators indicated there is nothing suspicious about her disappearance; she is believed to have walked away. They are not sure, though, which way she went.

The two-year-old was described as having blonde hair, and at the time, she was wearing a gray Minnie Mouse shirt, blue jean shorts, and pink Croc shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

