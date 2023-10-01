Gilda’s Club Madison raises $80k at annual run/walk

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of people who have been touched by cancer in some way gathered for the 16th annual Gilda’s Run Walk on Sunday in Middleton.

Over 600 runners and walkers helped raise $80,000 for cancer support programming at Gilda’s Club Madison.

“It gives us the chance to pull together a broader community that just says no one has to face cancer alone,” Gilda’s Club Madison Executive Director/CEO Lannia Stenz said.

Just with this event alone, which is one of many fundraising efforts throughout the year at Gilda’s Club Madison, about one tenth of programs are paid for with the $80,000 raised.

Gilda’s Club Madison is dedicated to providing free emotional support, cancer education, and hope to children and adults living with any kind of cancer, and those who care for them.

“From the moment when someone first hears that they have cancer through the conclusion of treatment, whatever that might mean, all of the programs at Gilda’s Club are at completely no cost for anyone who wants to participate,” Stenz said. “That includes the person with cancer, their spouse, their loved ones, their children and we couldn’t do that without events like today’s run/walk.”

The event included a 5k run and a two-mile walk.

