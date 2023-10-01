Hot weather conditions cancel Twin Cities Marathon

Races cancelled just hours before scheduled start time
TCM cancelled because of unseasonably high temperatures
By Philomena Lindquist
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Organizers with Twin Cities in Motion announced that the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon and 10 mile races would be cancelled early Sunday morning.

The announcement posted online said that the weather conditions were “extreme and dangerous” which would not “allow a safe event for runners, supporters and volunteers.”

Temperatures in Minneapolis and St. Paul, where the races route through, are expecting unseasonably warm temperatures today. These temperatures created an Event Alert System Black Flag condition, triggering the cancellation.

The TC 10 Mile was supposed to begin Sunday at 7 a.m. The marathon would have begun at 8 a.m.

TCM said participants could expect an update about possible credit for the cancelled event by the end of the day on Thursday.

